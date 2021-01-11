Hexavest Inc. Trims Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,994 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,635 shares of company stock valued at $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.22. The stock had a trading volume of 101,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,840. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

