Hexavest Inc. Trims Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,142 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after buying an additional 1,255,988 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.79. 59,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

