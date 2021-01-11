HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $325.07

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) (LON:HGT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 325.07 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 323.63 ($4.23), with a volume of 119429 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.21).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 304.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32.

HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) Company Profile (LON:HGT)

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust Plc (HGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.