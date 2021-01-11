Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.13

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.13 and last traded at $55.72, with a volume of 18893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $907.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Hibbett Sports by 62.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.