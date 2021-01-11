Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

HTH opened at $28.43 on Monday. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

