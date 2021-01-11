Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.32

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 68875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIMX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 89.34 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Himax Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Himax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

