HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $2.50. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 3,147,116 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.74.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE.V) (CVE:HIVE)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

