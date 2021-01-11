Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, November 13th.

HCHDF stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

