Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.53. The company had a trading volume of 788,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day moving average is $230.46. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

