Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $68.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3,114.21. 3,683,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,185.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,154.80. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.