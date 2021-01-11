Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.93. 4,000,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.4959 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.51%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.