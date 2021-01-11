Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $14.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $516.48. 978,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,303. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $522.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $480.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.96.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total value of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

