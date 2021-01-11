Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,960 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,321,000. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 302,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 525.0% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.69. 1,686,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,243. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.26.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.