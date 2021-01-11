Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 328,295 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,864,000 after acquiring an additional 129,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,456. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.