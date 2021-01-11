Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,491 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,534 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,602,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,162,000 after buying an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after buying an additional 189,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,845,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

