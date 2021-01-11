Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 369,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after buying an additional 238,846 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,409. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.