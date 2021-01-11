Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 537,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,685,000 after acquiring an additional 103,140 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 147.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 9.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $2,034,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 298.8% during the second quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $445.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,471. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $449.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock worth $163,947,808 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

