Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 81.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,579,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,495,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $209.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

