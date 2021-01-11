Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.08. 1,006,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

