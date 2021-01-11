Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,300,806,000 after buying an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $13.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $544.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,378,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,399,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $337.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

