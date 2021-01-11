Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 25,472 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 25,472 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,855,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,566. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

