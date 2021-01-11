Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,138 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,138 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 963,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,501,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. TheStreet upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.25. 7,085,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,346,336. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.60. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,318,311 shares of company stock valued at $63,124,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

