Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 171.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $696,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

