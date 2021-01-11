Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,839 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.25% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOMB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

