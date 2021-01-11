Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,299,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.94, for a total transaction of $527,709.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,332 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,271,589 shares of company stock valued at $555,339,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $2.62 on Monday, reaching $258.11. The company had a trading volume of 903,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,226. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 158.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

