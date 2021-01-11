Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 53,560 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,560 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 23.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee owned about 0.32% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $59,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,490,000 after acquiring an additional 313,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,442,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,661 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 746,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,091. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.03.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.