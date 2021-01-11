Homeros (HMR) Achieves Market Cap of $52.58 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Homeros has traded down 72.7% against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $52.58 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00110258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00260321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062284 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.40 or 0.85222477 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.