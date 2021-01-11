HomeStreet, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $796.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $91.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $595,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,758.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,007 shares of company stock valued at $725,791. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 305.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

