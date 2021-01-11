HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Hits $1.69

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $42,518.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP token can currently be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00005326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.