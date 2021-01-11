Honda Motor Co., Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

