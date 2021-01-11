Honest (HNST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $657,951.19

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $657,951.19 and $2,729.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00112927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00267538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00064408 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,848.09 or 0.89377852 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

