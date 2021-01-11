HorusPay (HORUS) Trading Down 23.1% This Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $163,430.37 and approximately $61.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HorusPay has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00111560 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00263918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00062981 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,257.59 or 0.86184357 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

