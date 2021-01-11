Howmet Aerospace (HWM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM):

1/7/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

1/6/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

1/1/2021 – Howmet Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

12/31/2020 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Howmet Aerospace Inc. is a provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company’s primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems and titanium structural parts for aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. Howmet Aerospace Inc., formerly known as Arconic Inc, is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

12/16/2020 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Howmet Aerospace had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2020 – Howmet Aerospace is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Howmet Aerospace is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2020 – Howmet Aerospace was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.22. 62,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,580. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,991,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,563,000 after buying an additional 27,754,882 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,801,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,039 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,700,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28,088.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,976,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,976,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

