HSBC Lowers CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) to Reduce

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of CDL Hospitality Trusts stock opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

