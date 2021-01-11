HSBC Upgrades Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) to Buy

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.