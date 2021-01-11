HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Hits $2.79 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $2.79 million and $49,733.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 2% against the dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,021.89 or 1.00218595 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.80 or 0.00352883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00484044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00153132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002496 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024960 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001224 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

