Hubii Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,690.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hubii Network has traded 57.9% lower against the dollar. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $2,690.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00041543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.41 or 0.00325239 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.93 or 0.03944091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hubii Network’s official website is www.hubii.com . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork

Hubii Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars.

