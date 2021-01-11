Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 185,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 78,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 19.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 557,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 89,978 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 110,887 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

