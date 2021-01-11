HumanCo Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) Quiet Period Set To End on January 18th

HumanCo Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 18th. HumanCo Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

HumanCo Acquisition stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. HumanCo Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

