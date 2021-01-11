Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.53. 566,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 645,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,901,004.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,200 shares of company stock worth $2,434,802. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at $7,459,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen during the third quarter worth approximately $24,818,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

