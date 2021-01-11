HUNT Hits Market Cap of $6.87 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $6.87 million and $5.82 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.