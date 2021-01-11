Huntington Bancshares Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.43 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.