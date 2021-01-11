Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,335,990 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 1.51% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $107,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,197,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 113,559 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 639,888 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,400. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

