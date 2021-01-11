Huntington National Bank Acquires 20,709 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Prologis worth $63,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after buying an additional 2,758,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,747,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,088 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,890,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,084,000 after purchasing an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $94.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

