Huntington National Bank Buys 13,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

IVV stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.89. 235,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,041,800. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $382.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.62 and a 200-day moving average of $343.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

