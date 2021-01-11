Huntington National Bank Buys 1,394,465 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 294.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Huntington National Bank owned 0.37% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $119,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.01. The stock had a trading volume of 108,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,320. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $64.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

