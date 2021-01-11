Huntington National Bank Buys 6,264 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $66,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.11.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $811.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,660. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $826.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $772.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

