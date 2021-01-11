Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,346 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,239,000 after purchasing an additional 307,877 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 930,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,481,000 after purchasing an additional 287,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.79 on Monday, reaching $502.61. 148,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,940. The company has a market capitalization of $222.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.14.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

