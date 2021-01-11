Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,187 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $51,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $12,854,500. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

