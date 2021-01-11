Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,009 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $69,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EW stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

